Big: Uddhav Thackeray NOT Keen To Be Chief Minister, Say Sources

While the looming question on government formation in Maharashtra continues, it is reported that Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray is not keen on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In the meantime, the Congress and NCP have urged the Shiv Sena supremo to reconsider the decision. Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray held a brief meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the wee hours of Friday, on November 22. This was reportedly one of the discussions during the meeting held last night at Silver Oak with Sharad Pawar.

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays are currently underway in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State.

It was further reported by sources close to Shiv Sena, that its leaders Arvind Sawant and Subhash Desai are considered to be frontrunners for the post. However, the challenge for Uddhav Thackeray will be to get approvals from Eknath Shinde and Sanjay Raut for either Subhash Desai or Arvind Sawant.

Cong-NCP choose 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' over Sena's 'Maha Shiv Aghadi' for alliance

Earlier in a big scoop from the ongoing NCP-Congress meetings regarding the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, sources revealed that it has been suggested that the new alliance will be named “Maha Vikas Aghadi”, similar to the Maha Aghadi (NCP-Congress) alliance. Sources further report that Congress turned down Shiv Sena's offer to name the alliance ' Maha Shiv Aghadi' stating that it will not compromise on its ideology, as per sources. Sources also report that the final announcement will be made on Friday, November 22, regarding the terms and conditions of the alliance.

In addition, Sanjay Raut recently opined all three parties, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will soon reach a conclusion and a government will be formed in the State under the leadership of Shiv Sena.

