Bihar: Chirag Paswan Congratulates Nitish Kumar, Hopes He 'completes His Tenure' In NDA

As JDU chief Nitish Kumar takes his oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan on Monday congratulated him, hoping that he completes his tenure and continues to remain the Chief Minister under the NDA.

Chirag Paswan's strained ties with Nitish

Ahead of the Bihar polls, the young LJP chief had not missed any opportunity to take pot-shots at Nitish Kumar, with his party eventually cutting into JDU's votes, reducing its majority from 71 to 43.

Amid the constant verbal attacks hurled, Paswan had also claimed that Nitish Kumar will become a 'turncoat' (palturam) if the BJP sweeps the upcoming Bihar elections. Notably, Paswan had even hit out at Nitish talking about the presence of anti-incumbency in the state, alleging that due to Kumar's 'unpopularity', Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being forced to conduct seven consecutive rallies in Bihar.

JDU chief Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Monday. Apart from Nitish Kumar, BJP MLAs - Katihar's Tarkishore Prasad and Noniya's Renu Devi were also sworn-in as Bihar's two deputy CMs - a break away from tradition. Senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi were present at the event.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

