Chirag Paswan To Take Out 'Dhanyawad Yatra' To Thank Voters For Supporting LJP

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday announced that he would be taking out a 'Dhanyawad Yatra' to thank the people of Bihar for the love and support that the Party received during the recently held Bihar Assembly Elections. Chirag Paswan expressed his gratitude to the people, stating that even though the party fought the election alone for the first time, the people had blessed them with a nearly 6 per cent vote share.

"We thank all the people of Bihar for the love, support, and blessings that 'Bihar first Bihari first' received in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. This was the first time, the LJP fought the election alone and 25 lakh people blessed the vision document with a vote share of almost 6 per cent. To express our thanks, the party will take out a 'Dhanyawad Yatra' (thanksgiving tour) in every district of the state. This journey will come after Chhath festival," said the statement released by the LJP.

LJP's performance in 2020 Bihar Elections

An NDA ally since 2014, LJP decided to contest this year's polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). During his campaigning, Chief Chirag Paswan took a bizarre stance by constantly hitting out at NDA's Chief Ministerial face Nitish Kumar while lauding PM Modi at the same time.

Affirming that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

Furthermore, he repeatedly asserted that LJP and BJP will form the next government in Bihar. Reiterating his affection for the PM, the LJP president said that he was the PM's Hanuman. However, things did not roll in Paswan's favour. LJP managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%. While LJP managed to bag just one seat, a closer look at its performance suggests that it foiled JD(U)'s chances of emerging as the single-largest party.

(with inputs from ANI)