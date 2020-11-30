Bihar CM Calls Farmers' Protests A Result Of 'misconceptions', Urges Centre To Hold Talks

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reacted to the farmers' agitation at the Delhi borders urging the central government to allay fears surrounding the procurement mechanism. The JDU Chief called the protests a result of 'misconceptions', adding that dialogue needed to take place between the Centre and the farmers. Nitish Kumar's comments come as thousands of farmers continue to protest against the new Farm Laws at the Singhu and Tikri borders.

"The central government wants to talk to farmers to dispel the fear of issues in the procurement mechanism. So I believe that dialogue should take place. The protests are happening on account of misconceptions," he said.

While the Centre has on multiple occasions reached out to the farmers to hold talks, in the latest development, Surjeet S Phul, President of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's request to stop the road blockade at Delhi borders and assemble at Nirankari Samagam ground, which has been designated by the authorities as a site of protest.

"We've decided that we'll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it's an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park," he said.

Why are protests being carried out?

Farmers have expressed doubts that the new laws will impact the MSP mechanism and the APMC Mandi system and will leave them at the mercy of Corporates with the entry of private sector entities. However, the Centre has given assurance on multiple occasions that the new laws will not impact the MSP system, instead, it will give farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside of the Mandis while also having the option to sell them in Mandis if they wish to, as against the earlier compulsion to sell only through Mandis. Centre has also contended that the Laws will allow the farmers to sell their produce directly to private sector entities without being dependent on the middlemen and APMC regulators.

(With Agency Inputs)