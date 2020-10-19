Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Renews War-of-words With Lalu; Taunts RJD With Electricity Feat

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said electricity has become an important issue in the 2020 Bihar elections while adding that no one thought that electricity will reach every household in Bihar. Hailing the NDA government, Sushil Modi informed that rural areas are getting about 20-22 hours of electric supply and urban areas get 24 hours. This came in response to Lalu Prasad Yadav's recent tweet which taunted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and asked him to rest 'as he is tired'.

Sushil Modi: 'NDA government made it possible'

Speaking about the electricity in Bihar, BJP leader Sushil Modi said that supplying electricity to every household in the state was considered an impossible task which was made possible by the NDA government. He said that in the coming days, villages will receive 24 hours of electricity just like the cities in Bihar and that there will be no load shedding. He further informed that solar pumps will be installed in agriculture fields which means that electricity will be provided to the farmers at a subsidized rate of 65 paise per unit as compared to the earlier cost of Rs. 6 per unit. This will not only reduce the farming cost but also allow farmers to increase their income by selling electricity at the grid.

Lalu Prasad Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar

Ahead of Bihar elections, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad took a dig at CM Nitish Kumar for saying that Bihar does not have industries as it is landlocked. Taking to Twitter, Lalu Prasad Yadav asked if Nitish Kumar expects people to bring the Indian Ocean to Bihar while adding this he is simply hiding 15 years of failure. In his tweet, Lalu also shared a cartoon of people carrying pots and buckets of water as a man asks, "Where are you taking this water? Has there been a fire somewhere?" to which a man responds saying, "We are going to make a sea because Nitish Kumar said that industries will open if there is a sea in Bihar."

बिहार में अब हिंद महासागर भेजऽल जाओ का??



पंद्रह बरस के नाकामी के ख़ाली गाल बजा के छिपाइबा??



ए नीतीश! तू थक गईल बाऽडा अब जा आराम करऽअ। pic.twitter.com/RA5h7BIyVb — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 18, 2020

(With input from Agencies)