'Don't Pretend To Worry About Democracy': BJP To Sonia Gandhi On Kamal Nath's 'item' Jibe

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday came down heavily on the Congress over former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's 'item' jibe on BJP minister Imarti Devi. Taking a swipe at the Congress Interim President, Amit Malviya said, "Sonia Gandhi should stop pretending to worry about India’s democracy. It has done well to keep the likes of Kamal Nath out of power."

In his tweet, the BJP leader slammed the 'disgusting misogyny' of the former Chief Minister, who called Imarti Devi an ‘item’ while addressing a rally in MP's Dabra.

Sonia Gandhi should stop pretending to worry about India’s democracy. It has done well to keep the likes of Kamalnath, the man with blood on his hand for the 1984 Sikh genocide, who called Imrati Devi, a Dalit and a former minister ‘item’, out of power.



Disgusting misogyny... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 19, 2020

Kamal Nath sparks controversy

Stirring another controversy ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, Kamal Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item' during his election rally. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'.

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure," he said. Raje faces Imarti Devi for the constituency seat in Dabra.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - in a lamentable attempt to play on the names of sweets.

Complaint against Kamal Nath

Taking action against Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath, BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nath for his sexist 'item' remark against the state's Minister of Women and Child Development Imarti Devi. BJP has demanded that Kamal Nath's election programs must be banned and have decided to complain to the Women's Commission and Scheduled Caste Commission regarding the remark. Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Chouhan has announced that he will hold a 2-hour silent protest at Bhopal on Monday, while several BJP workers burnt effigies of Kamal Nath.

Defending his loyalist -Imarti Devi - who had quit Congress after him, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia lashed out at Kamal Nath, saying, "What language is being used today against Imarti Devi? She is a minister and was a minister in the previous cabinet. A Dalit woman, who became a Sarpanch, then a district chief, an MLA and is a grounded politician. Kamal Nath calls her an 'item', Ajay Singh calls her 'Jalebi'. Close the door on such people - who insult women on November 3."

