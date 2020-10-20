Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Sounds Poll Bugle, Pitches Impetus To National Security

On the Bihar campaign trail, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted the impetus to national security under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a rally in the Karakat assembly constituency, he stated that Pakistan sponsored terrorists could no longer kill Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir due to the Centre's strong stance on terror. In an indirect reference to the Balakot airstrike, the UP CM added that the Armed Forces had the capability to strike inside Pakistan.

Moreover, he opined that divisive slogans cannot be chanted in JNU any longer. Adityanath stressed that there is a "united and great" India from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. The Bihar Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3, and November 7 with the counting of votes scheduled for November 10.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "Now, Pakistan backed terrorists cannot enter Kashmir and attack jawans. Because if they do so, India’s jawan will go inside Pakistan and kill. They won’t be able to do anything. Now, no one can say ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ in JNU. Such slogans cannot be chanted. Now, only slogan is being chanted in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’. There is a united and great India from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari."

Read: Tejashwi Addresses A Packed Rally In Gaya Amid COVID; Touts 'Not Crowds, Biharis' Dreams'

Read: '10 Lakh Jobs? They May Start Own Kaam-dhandha': Bihar CM Nitish Doubtful About Tejashwi

BJP announces 110 candidates

As a part of NDA alliance, BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM will contest 110, 115, 11 and 7 seats respectively. Nitish Kumar has been projected as the Chief Ministerial face once again. The BJP's list of candidates were finalised by the party's Central Election Committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and others.

29, 46 and 35 candidates of BJP will contest in the first, second and third phase respectively. Prominent BJP candidates include international shooter Shreyasi Singh (Jamui), former MP Hari Manjhi (Bodhgaya) and Bihar chief spokesperson Nikhil Anand (Maner). Only 13 (11.81%) of the overall candidates are women as against ally JD(U) which has given tickets to 22 women.

Read: NDA Govt Working On Vikaas; Opposition Praising Pakistan & Dividing: Yogi Enters Bihar