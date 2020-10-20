NDA Govt Working On Vikaas; Opposition Praising Pakistan & Dividing: Yogi Enters Bihar

Days ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the star campaigners of BJP, addressed a public meeting in Bihar's Arwal district. The UP CM is slated to address 18 rallies in six days before the first phase of polling in Bihar Assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath assured that the NDA government is working towards Bihar's development and further listed the work done by PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"NDA govt is working in Bihar's interest. Bihar is benefiting from govt formed under the leadership of PM Modi. Both Nitish & Modi govt gave free ration & gas to the poor of Bihar," he said.

Yogi further slammed Congress, accusing it of praising Pakistan, adding that the Opposition parties are fighting in the name of caste, language and religion. He further alleged that the mentality of the Opposition will lead to the disintegration of the country.

"A Congress leader was praising Pakistan. Should Pakistan be praised in India? Pakistan is your interest?. On the one hand, the government working on the schemes of development and on the other hand, the party fighting in the name of caste, language and religion. We talk about the development of everyone, they talk about the right of a special religion on the resources of the country. This mentality leads to disintegration of the country," said the UP CM

READ: Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi renews war-of-words with Lalu; taunts RJD with electricity feat

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election rally on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in the past.

Reeling out comparative data during 15 years under the RJD and an equal period under the NDA now, the two leaders sought another chance from voters 'to speed up' development work in the state in the next five years. The two started the day with a public meeting at Buxar, where BJP has fielded Parshuram Chaturvedi as its candidate. He is pitted against sitting MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwari of the Congress.

READ: '10 lakh jobs? They may start own kaam-dhandha': Bihar CM Nitish doubtful about Tejashwi

Bihar Elections 2020

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

READ: Bihar polls: Chirag Paswan exudes confidence in LJP winning more seats than JDU

READ: Tejashwi addresses a packed rally in Gaya amid COVID; touts 'Not crowds, Biharis' dreams'