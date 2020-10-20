Bihar Elections: BJP President JP Nadda To Address 4 Rallies, Will Meet NDA Members

BJP National President JP Nadda is set to address four public rallies in Bihar on Tuesday as Wednesday as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections. Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, will also interact with leaders of the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While the BJP President will address rallies in Buxar and Arrah on Tuesday, he will then move to Bettiah and Motihari on Wednesday.

"The BJP president will then address the NDA meeting in Arrah. District heads, MPs, district in-charges, assembly constituency in-charges, assembly convenors, and candidates besides other important leaders from the region will participate in the meeting," PTI quoted BJP Spokesperson Sanjay Mayaukh.

Yogi enters Bihar, addresses public meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Bihar's Arwal district on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming elections. The UP CM is scheduled to address 18 rallies in six days just before the first phase of polling commences. In his address on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath assured that the NDA government is working towards Bihar's development and further listed the work done by PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Yogi further slammed Congress, accusing it of praising Pakistan, adding that the Opposition parties are fighting in the name of caste, language and religion. He further alleged that the mentality of the Opposition will lead to the disintegration of the country.

Bihar Elections 2020

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

