Bihar Elections: Congress Leader Demands State Party Chief's Resignation After Poor Show

After the Congress party's abysmal performance in the Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress leader Rishi Mishra on Wednesday hit out at party's state chief Madan Mohan Jha, asking him to tender his resignation 'on moral grounds.' In the worst strike rate in the Mahagatbandhan alliance, the Congress party, which contended on 70 seats, managed to win only 19 of them. Reacting to the numbers, Rishi Mishra remarked that even Left parties had performed better than the Congres in the state, and the onus of the party's wipe-out should be put on state chief Madan Mohan Jha.

"Our government could not be formed because of Congress state president President Madan Mohan Jha. He has been doing politics in Mithilanchal for 40 years. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) gave you 70 seats and you won only 19. The Left parties performed better than Congress. I request Soniaji to save us. Jha should offer his resignation on moral grounds," Mishra told ANI here. "Ticket distribution was done in the right manner. I know 25 candidates who were not even aware of the name of gram panchayats in their constituencies," he added.

NDA wins Bihar; RJD single-largest

The Bihar assembly election results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

(Image Credit- PTI)