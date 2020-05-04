AIMIM MP Threatens Uddhav Govt Over Liquor Shops' Reopening; Says He'll Mobilize Women Too

After the Maharashtra government announced the opening of liquor shops at the onset of lockdown 3.0, AIMIM leader and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel Syed has threatened the state government that he will "break lockdown restrictions and forcibly close" liquor shops if they are found open.

In a video that he posted on Facebook, he said he had already written to the government that he will not allow the opening of liquor shops in Aurangabad until the COVID-19 situation in the region subsides.

Taking a dig at the state government, he questioned, "A person will not die if he doesn't consume liquor and if at all the liquor shops are to be opened. But government knows it will get revenue from liquor shops. Then why not open barbershops and other non-essential services too? Open up everything. Why is this special privilege given to liquor shops?"

"Govt has decided to open liquor shops even in the Red zone. Aurangabad also comes in Red Zone. If shops in Aurangabad open we will break lockdown restrictions and forcibly close these shops. Will make many women come out on the streets. This isn't the time to sell liquor and add further problems for mothers and sisters."

In what can be termed as a clear warning to the state government, Jaleel said that he will hit the streets to forcibly shut down all the liquor shops. He also called upon the women in the district to support him as he opined the liquor shops will affect the women the most.

"I have told the collector clearly that if the liquor shops are opened in our district then we will break down all the restrictions of the lockdown and forcibly shut the liquor shops. If you want to have a situation like then we will hit the streets. I want to call upon all the women, mothers and sisters to support me, I am doing this for nobody else but for you," he warned.

The Aurangabad MP has raised serious allegations against the government in his Facebook live video. The link is as follows:

Liquor relaxation in lockdown 3.0

Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in Red Zones as well, with the only exceptions being containment zones. Only 5 non-essential shops will be allowed to be open in each lane. These numbers are not restricted to essential shops. Maharashtra records the maximum number of COVID-19 cases as compared to any other state or union territory in the country and the numbers are increasing at an alarming rate. As on May 3, the total count of virus-infected cases in the states stands at 12,974 of which 548 have died of the virus.