Bihar Min Slams Uddhav Govt; Asks Why Other 4 Other Sushant Case Cops Weren't Quarantined

After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday refused to comment on the forcible quarantine of Bihar police's top cop who had reached Mumbai to investigate into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Minister and JDU leader Sanjay Jha said that four Bihar police officers are already in Mumbai and they also went there on a flight but were not quarantined.

'We condemn this'

"We sent an IPS officer to speed up the probe but he was quarantined when he started his investigation," Sanjay Jha told ANI. Taking to Twitter the Bihar Minister said, "In what seems like an act of exasperation, BMC forcibly puts Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari in 'quarantine'. We condemn this. We urge Uddhav Thackeray that the Sushant Singh Rajput death case be investigated with all due process and Bihar Police allowed to conduct a fair investigation."

In another tweet, Jha claimed that the Mumbai Police was "well aware" of visit of Bihar's senior IPS officer. "We demand that obstructions not be allowed in our pursuit of justice. Such obstacles defy norms of cooperative federalism and is akin to an assault on Indian jurisprudence," he said.

'It is not political'

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government after BMC "forcibly quarantined" IPS Vinay Tiwari after he arrived in Mumbai to lead a team of Bihar police probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political and the Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them." Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also said that he is trying to get in touch with his Maharashtra counterpart.

'Quarantined as per present guidelines...'

However, the BMC has pinned its action on the Maharashtra government's instructions, as per sources. BMC sources said that the civic body was just following the quarantine guidelines. "BMC officers were informed about the Patna Officer's arrival to Mumbai so as per Maharashtra Government's instructions, we quarantined him," sources in the civic body told Republic TV. However, the Bihar Police team who came to Mumbai last week to probe the case has not been quarantined by the BMC yet but sources said that the BMC may do so.

Last month, Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna for abetment to suicide naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, the ex-girlfriend of the Patna-born actor, and her family members as accused. Tiwari was posted as the City SP (East) in Patna.

