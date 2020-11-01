Bihar Polls: BJP Takes A Jibe On Tejashwi Yadav; Says 'will Help Ex-CMs Sons Pass Exams'

While responding to Tejashwi Yadav's allegations that Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has destroyed the education and health sector of the state, president of Bihar BJP Sanjay Jaiswal took a jibe at Lalu Prasad's family and said, 'if voted to power, will help the sons of two former CMs (Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) help pass class 10 exams.' While slamming the Opposition, Jaiswal said that in the last 15 years Nitish Kumar has worked hard to uplift the state's education sector. 'But the 2 CMs couldn't motivate their sons to pass class 10 exams,' he added.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar has never focussed on health, education, earnings and irrigation. He never heard the grievances. Just because of these issues, people migrate to other states but my government will focus on Education, health, earnings, irrigation and will act on grievances."

READ | In Bihar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya Heaps Praise On Special Friend Chirag Paswan; Spares Nitish

Jaiswal: 'We'll help those who couldn't clear class 10th'

While continuing to slam Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar BJP president mocked at the irony and said the person who is alleging that Nitish Kumar did not uplift the education sector of Bihar 'couldn't pass 10th in 15 years of Nitish rule'. Jaiswal further said that once elected to power again, Nitish Kumar-led government will definitely help those from RJD who couldn't pass their class 10th exam clear the exam next time.

READ | Nitish Kumar In Bihar Election Rally: 'Quota Should Be Proportionate To Caste Population'

"It is a matter of concern The person who is alleging, who is the child of two chief ministers couldn't pass 10th in 15 years of Nitish rule. We will make sure to help those from RJD who couldn't clear 10th exam so that they can pass next time," Jaiswal said.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

On October 28, the first phase of ihar assembly elections was completed with 54.26 per cent voter turn out. The remaining two phases of elections will be held on November 3 & November 7, and the final results of the elections will be announced on November 10. Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial candidate for NDA. This year, BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats along with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi. On the other hand, LJP is contesting the elections independently. Mahagathbandhan that includes Congress and other three parties will contest the elections on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

READ | In Bihar, Congress Netas' Rally Platforms Keep Collapsing; BJP Thinks It's Symbolic

Apart from this, there are other alliances that are contesting the elections. Owaisi's AIMIM has formed an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD and SBSP. This alliance is called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' and the chief ministerial face of the alliance is Kushwaha. Another alliance is 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)'. This consists of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Bahujan Mukti Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party, and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party. Pappu Yadav will be contesting the elections as the chief ministerial candidate for PDA.

READ | In Bihar Elections, BJP To File Plaint Against Rahul Gandhi For Violating MCC By His Tweet

(With ANI inputs)