Tejashwi Yadav Attempts Guerrilla tactic For Amit Shah's Rally; Eyes 'thali-bowl' Clanging

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the handling of migrant workers and the poor. Taking to Twitter, the RJD leader said that the government has lathi-charged teachers, students, farmers, unemployed persons, and now on the migrant workers. He announced that all the Biharis on Sunday at 11 AM will bang Thalis and Bowls for 11 minutes against the 'Anti-poor, Anti-migrants, and Anti-farmers Bihar government'. This comes ahead of Amit Shah's virtual rally in the state where elections are due at the end of the year.

Earlier on Saturday, the RJD leader put up hoardings of a letter in Patna highlighting the Bihar government's hatred towards the poor. He also called upon to expose the government's thinking from village to village. Meanwhile, on Friday, the state police recalled its letter that was issued on May 29 to districts warning of 'law & order issue', due to returning migrants.

Bihar's migrants return

Bihar has received over 28 lakh people from all across India till date, via trains, buses, and so on. The government has also mapped 10 lakh migrants' skills to provide them with job opportunities soon. The state currently has 5.30 lakh returning migrants lodged in block and district level quarantine centers for its 14-day quarantine and is planning to close these centers once the last batch of migrants arrives, tentatively by June 15.

The state is also witnessing a sudden rise in the number of Coronavirus cases due to the heavy inrush of returning migrants from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, and other states. Bihar has seen 4596 cases till date with 29 deaths and 2225 recovered. Reports state that testing in the state is very low and district administrations have currently surveyed 1.05 crore households for the disease.

