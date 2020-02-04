BJP Alleges 'sinister Plot' As Delhi Cops Reveal Shaheen Bagh Shooter Joined AAP In 2019

After the shocking images released by the Crime Branch of Delhi wherein Shaheen Bagh shooter, Kapil Gujjar is being crowned as a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP has come to slam the AAP for engaging in a "sinister plot of communal violence." A few days ago, Kapil Gujjar had entered the premises of Shaheen Bagh and shot in the air, yelling "Jai Shri Ram". The Crime Branch of Delhi has now revealed that he is an AAP worker, releasing pictures of him with top AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi Marlena.

'Sinister communal plot'

"They (Crime Branch) are not merely claiming, they have put out images of Kapil Gujjar with Sanjay Singh, Atishi Marlena, of him joining the AAP. This is a typical AAP styled operation. In the past, Kejriwal had asked several of his workers to put ink on him, slap him. To gain sympathy. He thinks it will help him win elections," said Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell chief.

Amit Malviya also added, "He (Gujjar) had made statements that were perfectly tailored for media. A man who had just been arrested to make a political statement like that ( Hinduon ki chalegi) clearly indicated that he was doing it at the behest of somebody. It was a sinister communal plot undertaken by the AAP which has now been exposed."

'Kejriwal: Conspirator-in-chief'

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for conspiring against Hindus and trying to make them look like terrorists.

"As far as the AAP is concerned and the crime branch expose is concerned one thing is clear that Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi is a Conspirator-in-chief. He is trying to demean the Hindus. He was trying his best to prove that the Hindus are terrorists, that the Hindus want to instigate violence."

Patra also stated that the "invisible hand" that was actually running the Shaheen Bagh was of Arvind Kejriwal. "Arvind Kejriwal is the one supplying the Biryani to Shaheen Bagh. The one supplying money to them. And now Kapil Gujjar turns out to be a coveted AAP leader. There are photos of him with Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi Marlena. This expose has shown what kind of person Arvind Kejriwal is," he said.

