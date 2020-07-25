BJP ally Demands Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Resignation For Threatening Governor

As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued a threat to Governor Kalraj Mishra amid a political crisis in the state, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader & Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded CM's resignation. He said that CM's remark regarding the governor and Raj Bhawan were 'an insult to democratic setup'. Beniwal's party is a constituent of the NDA and has three legislators in Rajasthan.

He alleged that at a time people are suffering and the Disaster Management Act is in force, ministers and MLAs are staying in hotel for several days. "The chief minister is talking about surrounding the Raj Bhawan. If we call upon the public, people will come on the streets to depose him," the RLP leader said. "If the chief minister is left with some morality, he should come forward to tender his resignation for his statements. His government is in the minority and he is losing self-control. The government is functioning from a five-star hotel. People are suffering and the government is functioning in an unconstitutional manner which is an insult to a democratic system," he added.

Guv wants explanation

On Friday, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, asking him to explain his warning on the possibility of people gheraoing the Raj Bhavan. Lamenting that Gehlot gave a political spin to his constitutional decision, Mishra asserted that he was well within his rights to examine the proposal pertaining to the special Assembly session. According to the Governor, the Rajasthan CM made the contentious remarks even before he could consult experts.

Mishra contended that Gehlot's refusal to guarantee the safety of the Governor depicted a very poor picture of the law and order situation in the state. Further taunting the Rajasthan CM, the Governor questioned him on the agency to be approached for his protection. Maintaining that he had not heard such a statement by any CM in his entire political career, he observed that the MLAs sitting on dharna could set a wrong precedent.

Gehlot's threat

On Friday, Chief Minister Gehlot alleged that Centre is pressurising Governor Kalraj Mishra to not allow assembly sessions in the state. Revealing that he had demanded assembly session to prove his majority in the House, Gehlot said that even after repeated requests, Governor Kalraj Mishra has not responded. Moreover, Gehlot issued a threat to the Governor saying that if he doesn't allow the session, people of the state might gherao the Raj Bhavan and he would not take responsibility for any such incident. Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot also held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session.

