'Hurt' At CM Gehlot's 'gherao Raj Bhavan' Threat, Governor Questions Law & Order Situation

On Friday, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra wrote to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, asking him to explain his warning on the possibility of people gheraoing the Raj Bhavan. Lamenting that Gehlot gave a political spin to his constitutional decision, Mishra asserted that he was well within his rights to examine the proposal pertaining to the special Assembly session. According to the Governor, the Rajasthan CM made the contentious remarks even before he could consult experts.

Mishra contended that Gehlot's refusal to guarantee the safety of the Governor depicted a very poor picture of the law and order situation in the state. Further taunting the Rajasthan CM, the Governor questioned him on the agency to be approached for his protection. Maintaining that he had not heard such a statement by any CM in his entire political career, he observed that the MLAs sitting on dharna could set a wrong precedent.

Here is the Governor's full letter to Gehlot:

"On July 24, I saw your statement to the electronic media wherein you tried to give a political spin to a constitutional request and the constitutional decision. Due to this, I am saddened and hurt. Whenever any letter comes from you, I have to examine the issue under the provisions of the Constitution. It is my constitutional right to take a decision in consonance with the Constitution.

You put forth your proposal for convening a special Assembly session on July 23. Even before I could discuss it with experts, you gave a statement to the media that you will not be responsible if people gherao the Raj Bhavan. What does it say about the law and order situation in the state if you and your Home Department cannot even protect the Governor? Also, do tell me which agency should be contacted for the protection of the Governor? In my entire political career, I have never heard such a statement by a Chief Minister. Will elected MLAs sitting on a dharna inside the Raj Bhavan not set a wrong precedent and mark the start of pressure politics? Therefore, it is my insistence that you should clarify your position on all these points."

Gehlot warns Governor

Earlier in the day, CM Ashok Gehlot accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure from "powers above" to not call the special Assembly session. Mentioning that he had written to Mishra regarding this on Thursday itself, Gehlot deplored that the latter had not acted yet. He exuded confidence that Congress and its allies have a majority in the Assembly. Additionally, the Rajasthan CM warned the Governor that his government would not be responsible if the people of the state gheraoed the Raj Bhavan on not receiving justice.

Talking to the media, Gehlot remarked, "I met the Governor and discussed a number of things including the Corona crisis. I had hoped that he will respond by the evening but he didn't. I cannot understand this, because there is a simple process and when the request has been made then the Governor has to give the orders, I believe that due to pressure from above he is not allowing us an assembly session."

He added, "We all are heading towards Raj Bhavan, we will make a request to the Governor. It is Governor's constitutional position. Please listen to your conscience and then make a decision without any external pressure. If not, it is possible the people of the state will come out to gherao the Raj Bhavan, then it is not our responsibility."

