'BJP And Left Only Parties Unaffected From Dynastic Politics': JP Nadda

The BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday said there was no regional or national party, which is "unaffected from dynastic politics except BJP and Left parties." Speaking at the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' at Talkatora stadium in the national capital, he said, "There are around 2300 political parties in the country out of which about five hundred parties are recognised by the Election Commission. This includes around 56 regional and seven national parties. You should be proud of yourself that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party that is based on ideology and not on a dynasty."

'It's BJP which has it all...'

Nadda said, "We should understand this. All other parties are based on a dynasty. There is no regional or national party which is unaffected from dynastic politics except BJP and Left parties."

He assured the party workers that they are in the right political party. "People sometimes join political parties either by chance or by choice. I want to tell you that you have come to the right place," Nadda added.

Amit Shah targets Kejriwal

Speaking at the same event, Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing enough for the development of the capital. "They (AAP) promised that they will install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the capital. So far, they have not fulfilled their promise. They promised to make the contractual teachers and employees permanent. This task has also not been completed by them. And whatever development we want to bring in Delhi, Kejriwal is becoming an obstruction in that also. People of Delhi now know them properly," he said.

"I urge the people of Delhi to seek report of the work undertaken by the Arvind Kejriwal government while being in power for the past five years," Shah said in his concluding remark.

