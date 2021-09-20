Fuming at Congress declaring '2022 elections will be fought under Navjot Sidhu's leadership', BJP and Akali Dal on Monday, claimed Charanjit Singh Channi was made a 'dummy CM'. BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya claimed that the Dalit community was being insulted as Channi was selected to hold on to the seat for Sidhu. On the other hand, Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa said that Harish Rawat's statement had displayed the Gandhi family's penchant to treat Dalits as pawns, suggesting Channi to not take oath today. Charanjit Channi will take oath as the 16th Punjab CM at 11 AM after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from his post claiming that he was being 'humiliated by Sidhu' and the High Command. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

BJP & Akali Dal slam Congress

This is a huge insult to the entire Dalit community if Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the CM, only to hold the seat for Navjot Singh Sidhu, the chosen Gandhi family loyalist.



This completely undermines the Dalit empowerment narrative being peddled by the Congress. Shame. https://t.co/8zkPmiq9cq — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 20, 2021

कांग्रेस शुद्ध राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए अनुसूचित जाति समुदाय के एक सदस्य का उपयोग कर रही है

जिस तरह से कांग्रेस ने इस्तेमाल किया

पंजाबी समुदाय

अनुसूचित जाति

मुसलमानों

अनुसूचित जनजाति

किसानों का

उन्हें सशक्त किए बिना अपने स्वयं के राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए



ई "टाइटैनिकवा" डूबेगा ज़रूर। pic.twitter.com/QRiHNvEwmT — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) September 20, 2021

After @harishrawatcmuk statement that Dalit will not be face for 2022 Pb elections, I feel @CHARANJITCHANNI shouldn’t take oath as CM

This moment wl decide respect & stature for entire Dalit community. If he doesn’t reject CM post today, he will hurt long-term interest of Dalits — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 20, 2021

The controversy began when Harish Rawat - Congress' Punjab in-charge tweeted, "2022 elections will be fought under Sidhu", ahead of Channi's swearing-in ceremony. Immediately, Sunil Jhakar - one of the frontrunners for the CM post termed Rawat's tweet baffling. He added, "It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very rationale of his selection for this politics".

On Sunday, after heady brainstorming, Congress High Command chose 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM pick, over-ruling the Punjab CLP which chose Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as its CM face. Channi, a 3-time MLA is a Dalit leader from Ramdasia Sikh community and close aide of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sources state that Congress is mulling to appoint two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Brahm Mohindra under Channi and a possible rejig in the state cabinet.

On Saturday, the Congress legislative party meet passed two resolutions - lauding Singh's work as CM and empowering Sonia Gandhi to pick the next CM as there was no consensus found in the meeting. Prior to Channi's appointment, Ambika Soni and Sunil Jhakar were the frontrunners for the post as Congress mulled appointing a Hindu CM. Upon Soni's refusal, Congress eyed appointing a Sikh face as the CM and zeroed in on choosing Channi.

Amarinder Singh resigns

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.