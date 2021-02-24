'BJP Attacks My Every Step,' Posts Rahul Gandhi After Unleashing 'north Vs South' Angle

After facing massive backlash from several leaders over his 'North vs South' comparison politics, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has replied and hit back at the BJP. Responding to the reactions from his political opponents, Rahul Gandhi stated that he is not 'afraid' of criticism from the ruling BJP. In a video shared by him on Twitter, Gandhi remarks that he always fights the BJP and the RSS, inspite of their constant attacks against him.

'I'm not afraid': Rahul Gandhi responds to BJP after his 'North Vs South' politics remark

'Bring it on!': Rahul Gandhi doubles

"I fight the BJP and I fight the ideology of the RSS every single day. Every step I take and the BJP attacks me." said Rahul Gandhi.

And I’m not afraid. I’ll continue this fight with non-violence.



Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/VqMtV7nDnL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2021

READ: Jaishankar Schools Rahul Gandhi Over 'North Vs South' Politics, Says "India Is One"

In addition, Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Left government in Kerala over the buffer zone around Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. The Wayanad parliamentarian further claimed that state government's actions were leading the people to a 'bleak future of uncertainity and suffering'. Gandhi has called for corrective action over the issue.

The State Govt’s stand on buffer zone is putting at risk the livelihoods of the people around Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.



Govt action is pushing these hardworking people to a bleak future of uncertainty & suffering.



Corrective action is immediately needed. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 23, 2021

'Rahul Gandhi Lacked Commitment To His Constituency, Chased Out Of North': Anurag Thakur

Rahul Gandhi's shocking North vs South comparison

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader sparked a controversy as he engaged in a shocking comparison of North vs South India. In a bid to woo voters in poll bound Kerala, he stated that people in the state are 'interested in issues', thereby giving him a platform for 'different type of politics'.

"My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues." "I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

For the first 15 yrs, I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues & not just superficially but going into detail in issues: Rahul Gandhi, in Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/weBG2T1WAf — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

READ: Smriti Irani Calls Out Rahul Gandhi's 'divisive Politics'; Slams Cong's 'hateful' Agenda