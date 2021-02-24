Last Updated:

'BJP Attacks My Every Step,' Posts Rahul Gandhi After Unleashing 'north Vs South' Angle

After his 'North vs South' politics remark, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has replied and hit back at the BJP.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Rahul Gandhi

After facing massive backlash from several leaders over his 'North vs South' comparison politics, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has replied and hit back at the BJP. Responding to the reactions from his political opponents, Rahul Gandhi stated that he is not 'afraid' of criticism from the ruling BJP. In a video shared by him on Twitter, Gandhi remarks that he always fights the BJP and the RSS, inspite of their constant attacks against him.

 

'I'm not afraid': Rahul Gandhi responds to BJP after his 'North Vs South' politics remark

'Bring it on!': Rahul Gandhi doubles 

 

"I fight the BJP and I fight the ideology of the RSS every single day. Every step I take and the BJP attacks me." said Rahul Gandhi.

READ: Jaishankar Schools Rahul Gandhi Over 'North Vs South' Politics, Says "India Is One"

In addition, Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Left government in Kerala over the buffer zone around Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. The Wayanad parliamentarian further claimed that state government's actions were leading the people to a 'bleak future of uncertainity and suffering'. Gandhi has called for corrective action over the issue.

'Rahul Gandhi Lacked Commitment To His Constituency, Chased Out Of North': Anurag Thakur

Rahul Gandhi's shocking North vs South comparison

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress leader sparked a controversy as he engaged in a shocking comparison of North vs South India. In a bid to woo voters in poll bound Kerala, he stated that people in the state are 'interested in issues', thereby giving him a platform for 'different type of politics'. 

"My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

"I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

READ: Smriti Irani Calls Out Rahul Gandhi's 'divisive Politics'; Slams Cong's 'hateful' Agenda

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND