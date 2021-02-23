Jaishankar Schools Rahul Gandhi Over 'North Vs South' Politics, Says "India Is One"

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy with his North vs South India remark, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has schooled the Congress leader with a dignified tweet. Jaishankar said he hails from the Southern part of the country but was born, studied and worked in the North. Jaishankar also stated that although he is an MP from the West he represents all of India before the World.

I hail from the South.



I am an MP from a Western state.



I was born, educated and worked in the North.



I represented all of India before the World.



India is one.

Never run down a region; never divide us. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 23, 2021

Earlier, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reacted harshly to the statements of the Wayanad MP. He said that the people of the country were not interested in Rahul Gandhi's empty promises. He slammed Rahul Gandhi by stating that the Congress leader couldn't understand the pulse of the people from Amethi from where he contested thrice and won the Lok Sabha seat.

So @RahulGandhi ji thinks that people in the north are not interested in issue-based politics?



They were not interested in your empty promises, Rahul ji. You couldn’t understand the pulse of the people from your family’s pocket-borough even after representing it for 15 years. https://t.co/x7wuQvJprZ — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 23, 2021

Several BJP leaders including President JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister and Amethi Smriti Irani lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his remark.

Rahul Gandhi's shocking North vs South comparison

Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad MP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has earlier been the MP from Amethi for 15 years. While addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy by speaking against the North Indian population, in an attempt to woo the audience in Kerala which is a part of Southern India.

Rahul Gandhi said, "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

"I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

Rahul Gandhi has faced criticisms on a regular basis for his controversial remarks often without any background research. Recently, the Congress leader was ridiculed for his demand for a Ministry of fisheries at the Centre when there existed one already. Rahul Gandhi was a former MP from Amethi, which was said to be a stronghold of Congress. During the 2019 General elections, he was compelled to contest from Wayanad as well which is another stronghold of Congress, for the fear of losing from Amethi where BJP's Smriti Irani contested and won ultimately.

