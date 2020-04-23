BJP Chief JP Nadda Shocked By Attack On Arnab Goswami 'after Congress CMs' Public Threats'

Calling the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami & his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - by Congress goons 'shocking', BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday morning also highlighted how the Congress is the same party that had brought Emergency, when freedom of expression had been virtually rendered non-existent.

Taking to Twitter, he said that it is sad to see 'such public hounding of a journalist for his freedom of speech,' adding that the Congress party has a 'rich tradition' of trampling the free speech. He also pointed out that the attack on Arnab came after Congress CMs publically threatened him.

Shocking to see Arnab Goswami attacked after Congress CMs publicly threatened him. Sad to see such public hounding of a journalist for his freedom of speech. Congress shows it is the party that brought Emergency and continues it’s rich tradition of trampling free speech. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 23, 2020

Arnab and Samyabrata attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata Ray were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

READ | FIR filed after physical attack on Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami; details here

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache who is an undersigned in the complaint that they had been sent by party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered several hours after the complaint was filed. It has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Mumbai. The charges are severely watered down.

Alka Lamba celebrates attack

Mere hours after the physical attack, Congress leader Alka Lamba celebrated the attack. She went on to hail the Congress Youth Wing, following the attackers confessing to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache after being apprehended that they belonged to the Congress Youth Wing and were sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. Alka Lamba in a tweet posted at 3 AM on Thursday wrote, "Long live youth Congress"

READ | Anupam Kher Terms Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami 'utter Cowardice'; Peers Echo Veteran

Here's the full complaint copy with the sequence of events: