BJP Chief JP Nadda May Announce His New National Team After Holi

BJP President JP Nadda may announce his new national team after Holi on March 10, party sources informed a news agency on Saturday.

Nadda is set to make major organisational changes, and it will be interesting to see how different his new team will be from that of his predecessor Amit Shah.

While the BJP may introduce some new faces in the national team, the restructure may witness a change in the responsibilities of some senior party members.

With dates of Assembly elections nearing in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh, etc, JP Nadda may give a chance to new faces from these states as part of BJP's strategy.

READ | JP Nadda Lauds Development In J&K, Says 'BDC Held For First Time After Independence'

READ | BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak Alleges 'pressure To Join Congress' After His Resort Gets Razed

Three BJP posts vacant in UP

Three posts are vacant in the national team of BJP from India's largest state Uttar Pradesh. Before taking over Cabinet Ministers in UP in March 2017, Srikanth Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh were part of former BJP President Amit Shah's national team. Thus, two new faces from UP could be on the BJP national team this time.

JP Nadda was about to announce his new team in the last week of February, but the announcement got delayed as he grew busy with preparations for his son's wedding

READ | JP Nadda Expresses Pride Over India Becoming 5th Largest Economy With $2.94 Trillion GDP

Nadda became the BJP national President on January 20 this year. Party chief forming a new national team as per his convenience is a regular phenomenon.

JP Nadda’s son Girish recently tied the knot in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel was among the attendees of the event.

As per reports, Girish Nadda, who is the elder of the politicians' two sons, got married to Rajasthan-based Prachi. The wedding had taken place on Tuesday and the event on Friday was ‘Vadhu Pravesh’ to welcome the bride.

READ | BJP Chief JP Nadda's Son Girish Gets Married In Himachal Pradesh, Rangoli Chandel Attends