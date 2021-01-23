BJP Claims Netaji Disrespected As Mamata Refuses To Address Event, TMC Says CM ‘insulted’

Politics erupted over Mamata Banerjee's walk away at the 'Parakram Diwas' event on Saturday at Kolkata, with both BJP and TMC claiming 'insult'. While BJP has claimed it as an insult to Netaji, Trinamool claimed it as an insult to Banerjee herself. The West Bengal CM was met with loud calls of 'Jai Shri Ram as she ascended the dais to address the crowds at Kolkata's Victoria memorial where the Centre's Parakram Divas celebrations - marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary were held, leading her to boycott her speech. Terming it an insult to the invitee, she refused to speak at the event as a mark of protest.

BJP: 'Insult to Netaji'

Claiming that Banerjee had insulted the legacy of Netaji, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya said that previously she had insulted the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore by refusing to attend Viswa Bharati’s centenary celebrations. Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that 'Jai Shri Ram to Mamata was like a red flag to a bull', as his peer Kailash Vijaywargiya wondered why was there politics over 'Jai Shri Ram'. The 'Jai Shri Ram' call has been a major political flashpoint as Banerjee associates it with BJP - refusing to chant it.

On the other hand, TMC MP Derek O'Brien claimed that 'lumpens could not be taught to be dignified', hailing Mamata's dignified response. Similarly, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan condemned the shouting of 'Jai Shri Ram' at a government event. She added that 'Ram's name must be chanted embracingly, not via strangling'.

Mamata: 'Not good to insult invitee'

"I feel that a government program should have dignity. This is not a political program, this is a government program. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural ministry for holding this program here in Kolkata. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jail Hind. Jai Bangla," said Banerjee before walking away.

Desh Nayak Vs Parakram Diwas

The BJP and Trinamool are currently embroiled in a battle to claim Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy. The Government of India has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. It has already renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", has arranged a program at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, released a memorial postal stamp. Opposing the Centre's 'Parakram Diwas' announcement, CM Mamata said, "We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram'?," adding "You are building a new parliament and buying new planes, why no memorial for Netaji?". These moves come ahead of Bengal polls in April-May.

