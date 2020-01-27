BJP Claims Vindication Over JNU Student's Video Attacking SC Over Afzal Guru's Conviction

In yet another shocking incident, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has tweeted a video of a JNU student in which she can be heard saying the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru "an innocent man." The girl identified as Afreen Fatima, had also taken to Twitter on Sunday and had backed former JNU student and Shaheen Bagh protest's organiser Sharjeel Imam. Patra has alleged that the girl is questioning the SC which exposes her "poison and hatred".

Her support for Imam came even after his shocking "cut off Assam" threat. Even as Patra did not mention the location or stated the authenticity of the video, the girl can be heard saying that she does not trust the Supreme Court of India or the Government of India.

अब उस नापाक शरजील इमाम के बाद जरा इस मोहतरमा को भी सुन लीजिए-

“हमें किसी पे भरोसा नहीं है”

“इस Supreme Court पर भी विश्वास नहीं”

अफ़ज़ल गुरु निर्दोष था

रामजन्मभूमि पर मस्जिद बनना था ...



— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 26, 2020

Afreen Fatima's "Afzal Guru innocent remark

In the video tweeted by Sambit Patra, the girl identified as Afreen Fatima is heard questioning the decision of the Supreme Court to hang the 2001 parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and its decision to give the land in Ayodhya to build Ram temple.

"We all are here protesting because of CAA, NRC, but after CAA, NRC we realize we do not trust anything. We cannot trust the government, we cannot trust the Supreme Court. This is the same SC that had hanged Afzal Guru to "satisfy the collective conscience of India". Now after so many years we get to know that Afzal Guru was not involved in the Parliament attack. This is the same Supreme Court which says that there is no evidence that there was a temple under the Babri Masjid structure and that breaking the locks was wrong, but then orders to building a temple. We do not hope anything from the Supreme Court," she said.

Sharjeel Imam's "Break India" remark

This video surfaces after former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam's shocking threat in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 February to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. He said, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

Afzal Guru's hanging

On February 9, 2013, The 2001 Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013 and was buried in Tihar jail. The Supreme Court had given him a death sentence in 2004, for plotting the 2001 terror attack, however, his hanging scheduled for October 2006, was delayed as his wife filed a mercy petition. Nine people were killed in the December 13, 2001 parliament attack when five heavily-armed terrorists drove into the Parliament complex and opened fire. The terrorists were shot dead.



Afzal Guru was arrested and convicted along with Shaukat Hussain, Afshan Guru (Shaukat's wife) and Delhi University teacher SAR Geelani for being part of the plot. The Supreme Court confirmed Afzal Guru's death sentence in 2004 while Shaukat Guru was released after he served his jail term. Afshan Guru and SAR Geelani were given benefit of doubt and released by the Supreme Court. Guru had confessed his role in plotting the terror attack to Delhi Police Special Cell ACP Rajbir Singh.

While upholding the decision to hang Guru, the apex court had said: "The gravity of the crime is something which cannot be described in words. The incident, which resulted in heavy casualties, had shaken the entire nation and the collective conscience of the society will only be satisfied if capital punishment is awarded to the offender. The challenge to the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India can only be compensated by giving the maximum punishment. The appellant, who is a surrendered militant and who was bent upon repeating the acts of treason against the nation, is a menace to the society and his life should become extinct. Accordingly, we uphold the death sentence.”

The then government had also decided not to hand over Guru’s body to his family members after he was hanged and he was buried inside the jail complex. The MHA in its statement had said that "his funeral could have been used to trigger violence and disturb peace in the Kashmir valley.”

