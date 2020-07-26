'BJP Conspiring, Misusing Constitutional Institutions In Rajasthan,' Claims Avinash Pande

As the Congress carries forth its "Speak Up for Democracy" campaign against the BJP, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday alleged that the saffron party was 'conspiring' against Congress governments across the country at a time when the nation was battling the Coronavirus pandemic. "At a time when humanity is facing coronavirus pandemic, instead of giving relief to the common man, the BJP has conspired to "destabilise" the Madhya Pradesh and now the Rajasthan government," tweeted Avinash Pande.

The Congress leader also took a pot shot at Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra saying that the BJP was 'misusing' constitutional institutions to play with democratic values and traditions. "The rejection by the Hon'ble Governor of the request made by the Hon'ble Chief Minister to convene an early assembly session in the state makes it clear that the BJP Government is playing with democratic values and traditions by misusing constitutional institutions," said Pandey said in a tweet.

This comes after the Governor questioned the Ashok Gehlot-led administrations intentions to convene an urgent Assembly session. Earlier on Friday, the Gehlot camp legislators gheraoed Raj Bhavan and raised slogans after the CM had threatened the Governor of a failure of the law and order situation.

Congress holds protests against BJP

The Indian National Congress is holding a nationwide online campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" on Sunday, July 26, to protest against BJP's "constant attempts to topple elected governments and misusing constitutional bodies for their dirty political games," party general secretary KC Venugopal has announced. He asked supporters to join the campaign and "raise your voice to save democracy". Meanwhile, the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Saturday cleared a revised proposal to be sent to the Governor, asking that a session of the assembly should be called on July 31, sources said.

