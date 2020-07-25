'Country Is In Danger': Congress Fires Shots At Judiciary, Governor Amid Rajasthan Mess

Taking a poetic jibe at the Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra amid the political turmoil in the state, Congress' national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala remarked that it is the responsibility of citizens to now protect democracy. On Saturday, the ruling Congress spokesperson expressed that if the Governor does not protect the Constitution, if the Judiciary does not serve justice and if there is greed to be in power, then democracy needs to be protected. This comes after the Governor questioned the Ashok Gehlot-led administrations intentions to convene an urgent Assembly session.

राज्यपाल अगर सविंधान की रक्षा न करें,

न्यायपालिका अगर न्याय न दे पाए,

भारत सरकार प्रजातंत्र को रौंद डाले,

सत्य सत्ता की हवस की वेदी चढ़ता दिखे,



तो मान लें कि.....

भारतीय लोकतंत्र ख़तरे में है।



अब हर देशवासी का फ़र्ज़ है-

लोकतंत्र की रक्षा हो,

जनादेश की सुरक्षा हो।#Rajasthan — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 25, 2020

READ | 'Will Protest Outside PM's Residence, If Needed:' CM Gehlot Tells MLAs Holed Up At Hotel

राजस्थान में-

- जनता की निर्वाचित सरकार धरने पर बैठी है,

- बीजेपी जनमत की हत्या में मगन है,

- प्रजातंत्र बेड़ियों में है,

और

देश खतरे में है!



संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा हम करेंगे।

संघर्ष की इस आंधी के बाद नया दृष्य आएगा,

मूल्यों और नीति का झंडा फिर से लहराएगा।#Rajasthan — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 25, 2020

Congress' potshot at the judiciary

Earlier on Friday, the Gehlot camp legislators gheraoed Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's and raised slogans after the CM had threatened the Governor of a failure of the law and order situation. Congress has alleged that Governor Mishra is unwilling to convene the Legislative Assembly "under pressure from the Centre" since Gehlot has enough legislators on his side to prove his majority on the floor of the House, the ultimate test of the government's stability.

READ | Congress To Hold Nationwide Online Campaign On July 26 Against Attempts To Topple Govt

Surjewala also mentioned the judiciary in his poetic tweet as the tussle between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has reached the Supreme Court now. The Rajasthan High Court directed that the status quo will be maintained in disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed. Moreover, it has made the Centre a party to the proceedings. The High Court stayed the disqualification notice issued to Pilot & his 18 MLAs till Monday when the SC will hear the Speaker's plea challenging the stay.

READ | Congress Draws Mahabharat Parallel To Rajasthan Crisis, Compares BJP With 'Kauravas'

Congress to hold nationwide campaign

Congress will hold a nationwide online campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" on Sunday, July 26, to protest against BJP's constant attempts to topple elected governments and misusing constitutional bodies for their dirty political games, party general secretary KC Venugopal has announced. He asked supporters to join the campaign and "raise your voice to save democracy".

KC Venugopal has also announced that Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), the state units of the party, will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday, July 27. This follows the dramatic gherao and sloganeering done by Gehlot camp legislators in front of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at his residence on Friday. Venugopal said the planned measures will mark its protest against "naked murder of democracy and subverting institutions".

READ | Rajasthan Crisis: BJP Delegation Meets Guv, Slams CM Ashok Gehlot For 'gherao Warning'