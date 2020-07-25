'Congress Raking Up Non-issues,' BJP's Rajendra Rathore Slams Gehlot Govt

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the Rajasthan government, Deputy Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore on Saturday slammed the Congress party for 'raking up non-issues' for their sit-in protest against the BJP asking them what role the saffron party had in their internal politics.

The BJP leader stated that at a time when the state was struggling with the Coronavirus pandemic, MLAs needed to sort out their inner mess on a priority basis adding that through his party's and his own actions, Gehlot was calling for the need to implement a President's rule in the State.

"At a time when COVID-19 has crossed 34,000-mark, Congress party is trying to rake up a non-existing issue. They are protesting against BJP for no reason. What role does BJP have in Congress party's internal conflict which has led to the creation of two factions within the party," Rathore told news agency ANI.

"This protest is just to divert attention from their inner mess that they have within their party. They know that their leaders have left the party and their internal conflict is growing at the party. Congress party and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot through their actions are calling for the implementation of Article 356 (President's rule) in Rajasthan," he added.

Congress MLAs' 'sit-in' protest

On Friday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his MLAs 'gheraoed' Raj Bhawan demanding an Assembly session be called. Soon after, state Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra announced that all Congress workers will stage a sit-in protest at all district offices against the BJP. Currently, CM Gehlot and his supporting MLAs have refused to vacate from Raj Bhawan till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session claiming that BJP was engaging in a "conspiracy to murder democracy".

In the latest development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session. Currently, Gehlot is chairing a meeting with his supporting MLAs in Hotel Fairmont. Earlier this week, the Rajasthan High Court said that the status quo will be maintained in terms of the disqualification notice i.e no action will be taken against the MLAs till the SC hearing is completed.

