Congress To Hold Nationwide Online Campaign On July 26 Against Attempts To Topple Govt

The Indian National Congress will hold a nationwide online campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" on Sunday, July 26, to protest against BJP's constant attempts to topple elected governments and misusing constitutional bodies for their dirty political games, party general secretary KC Venugopal has announced. He asked supporters to join the campaign and "raise your voice to save democracy".

Against BJP's constant attempts to topple elected Govts & misusing constitutional bodies for their dirty political games @INCIndia will hold a nationwide Online Campaign "Speak Up for Democracy" tomorrow, the 26th of July. Join this campaign & raise your voice to save Democracy. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 25, 2020

It is the latest escalation in the bruising political crisis in Rajasthan where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is striving to save his government that fell into choppy waters earlier this month after his former deputy Sachin Pilot led an internal rebellion, allegedly in collusion with the BJP. Congress has accused the BJP of attempted horse-trading of MLAs and intimidation of leaders using probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, among the last few states Congress holds power in.

The party had recently lost power in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiradutya Scindia-led faction defected to the BJP in March, leading to the collapse of Kamal Nath's government. Last year, the Congress-JDS government led by Kumaraswamy also fell after BJP engineered defections in their ranks and won power.

READ | Congress Draws Mahabharat Parallel To Rajasthan Crisis, Compares BJP With 'Kauravas'

READ | 'Congress Raking Up Non-issues,' BJP's Rajendra Rathore Slams Gehlot Govt

Protests outside Raj Bhavans

KC Venugopal has also announced that Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), the state units of the party, will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country on Monday, July 27. This follows the dramatic gherao and sloganeering done by Gehlot camp legislators in front of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at his residence on Friday. Venugopal said the planned measures will mark its protest against "naked murder of democracy and subverting institutions".

Following this, the PCCs will hold protests in front of Raj Bhavans across the country against this naked murder of democracy & subverting institutions on Monday, the 27th of July, 2020.



Join this mass movement to save our democracy & Constitution. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 25, 2020

Congress has alleged that Governor Mishra is unwilling to convene the Legislative Assembly "under pressure from the Centre" since Gehlot has enough legislators on his side to prove his majority on the floor of the House, the ultimate test of the government's stability. Mishra was an erstwhile BJP leader and had served as a Union Minister in the NDA 1 government.

Gehlot has pressured the Governor to convene an urgent session of the House so as to prove that he enjoys enough support even though Pilot has walked out with at least a dozen of his loyalists. The rebels are believed to be in a Gurugram hotel in BJP-ruled Haryana. Pilot has rebuffed allegations that he is in collusion with BJP and has expressed displeasure over his treatment in the Gehlot government and party leadership.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Gehlot assured his MLAs that the Congress party will stage protests outside Prime Minister's residence if needed and would also meet the President if the circumstances demand. The Chief Minister's remarks came at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet held at the Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Update: Ashok Gehlot & MLAs Threaten Protest Outside PM's Home

READ | 'Will Protest Outside PM's Residence, If Needed:' CM Gehlot Tells MLAs Holed Up At Hotel