Blast Targeting Bengal Min Jakir Hossain Similar To 2018 Bodhgaya Blast, Remote Controlled

In the latest development, the NIA has found a similarity between the bomb blast that targeted West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain in Murshidabad with the blast at Bodhgaya in 2018. The NIA has revealed that Ammonium Nitrate, cycle ball bearing, blade pieces, a circuit, a battery, an electronic watch were used for the explosion and said that the bomb was detonated via a remote control The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the forensic expert team had visited the Nimitla station on Friday to gather material from the site of the blast.

Bengal Min attacked

On Wednesday night, WB MoS Labour Jakir Hossain and 24 others were injured at the Nimtita Railway Station in Murshidabad when unidentified persons threw crude bombs at them. The attack took place when the TMC MLA was waiting at the platform to catch a train at Kolkata. Suffering injuries in one hand and leg, Hossain along with the other injured individuals were rushed to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Thereafter, he was admitted to the trauma care center at SSKM hospital in Kolkata where his condition was reported to be stable.

This incident threw immediate condemnation from WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and leaders across the political spectrum. Expressing shock at this incident, both Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh contended that this showed the poor law and order situation in the state. After visiting her Cabinet colleague in hospital earlier in the day, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that it was a planned attack. While the TMC supremo said she would wait for the probe to ascertain the truth of who was behind the attack, she cast asperions on the security provided by the Railways.

On this occasion, she also announced a compensation of Rs.5 lakh for those who lost their limbs in the attack. While elaborating on its rescue efforts, the Railways noted that law and order on the station platform was also under the purview of the state government's GRP. Governer Jadgeep Dhankhar on Thursday removed Murshidabad District Magistrate Jagdish Prasad Meena from the post. IAS Sharad Kumar Dwivedi has been appointed as the new DM for Murshidabad and has been given the 'additional charge' with immediate effect. It is important to note that Dwivedi currently serves as the Additional Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department.

