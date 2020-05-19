Gambhir Slams Kejriwal Over Relaxations Announced, Says Its A 'death Warrant For Delhites'

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has criticised the relaxations announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday after Centre extended the lockdown till May 31. Taking to Twitter, Gambhir opined that the decision to open up everything in 'one go' can act as a 'death warrant' for Delhites. He also urged the AAP-led government in the national capital to re-think the guidelines announced, adding that, "one wrong and everything will be over."

The decision to open up almost everything in one go can act as a DEATH WARRANT for Delhiites!



I urge Delhi Govt to think again & again! One wrong move & everything will be over!! #DelhiLockdown — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 18, 2020

Gambhir takes a jibe at Delhi govt for hiking fuel prices, calls its economics 'unmatched'

Before announcing the guidelines on Monday, Kejriwal had stated on Sunday that the guidelines issued by Centre for lockdown 4.0 were largely in line with Delhi government's proposals. He had added that the administration has used the lockdown period to prepare the healthcare system if in case the number of Coronavirus cases rises, but it is time to relax restrictions to 'some extent.'

Gambhir ominously warns Kejriwal 'You can hide bodies, not truth', amid COVID deaths row

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi CM Kejriwal announced the opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and running of buses with only 20 passengers, but said Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls and saloons will remain closed. Construction activities and trucks carrying goods have been allowed and religious gatherings will continue to be restricted till May 31.

Gautam Gambhir slams Pak 'joker' trio Imran-Bajwa-Afridi for peddling anti-India nonsense

A total of 50 people can attend marriage functions, while 20 people can take part in funerals, Kejriwal said. The Chief Minister also informed that people boarding buses will have to be screened first, adding that four-wheeler vehicles, including taxis, will be allowed with only two passengers.

Gautam Gambhir slams MSK Prasad directly on live chat over 2019 WC selection