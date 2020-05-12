Manoj Tiwari Accuses Delhi Govt Of Distributing 'only 1% Of Ration Received From Centre'

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday accused the Delhi government of not distributing the ration provided by the Centre, saying that only 1 percent of the total ration was distributed in the national capital.

Tiwari said the Central government had allocated 36,367 tonnes of food grains to Delhi in April, and only i.e. 63 tonnes have been distributed among the beneficiaries. He noted that Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan had also urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to speed up distribution of food grains in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

The BJP MP from Northeast Delhi slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying that it delayed the distribution so that it can distribute kits having Kejriwal's photo. He added that having the photo on the kit is not an issue, but the delay in distribution is a major concern during the lockdown.

AAP government does not provide a list of community kitchens

Manoj Tiwari also recalled that on April 8, during a video conference with CM Arvind Kejriwal, the MPs had demanded the list of community kitchens being operated by the Delhi government in each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies. However, even after a month, the MPs have not received the list, he said.

Earlier on April 21, the Delhi government had announced to provide 2,000 food coupons each to all the MLAs and MPs in the city for distribution of ration among the needy without any ID cards. With one week left for the third phase of the lockdown to end, the MPs were not given coupons, he added.

Manoj Tiwari said, distribution of food coupons was the decision of the Delhi government, but they are obligated to distribute ration provided the Central government for the beneficiaries. The BJP leader said that the city government has failed the people and that its actions were against the public.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: PTI File photo)