BJP Equates CM Mamata's Martyrs' Day Speech To A Circus, Predicts Her Defeat In 2021 Polls

Escalating the war of words with the TMC, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh equated CM Mamata Banerjee’s Martyrs’ Day rally speech to a circus. Mentioning that 95% of her speech was reserved for BJP, Ghosh opined that this showed her fear.

He contended that she asked people from different parties to join TMC because nobody else was joining her party. Moreover, Ghosh predicted that Banerjee will lose power after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. The Martyrs Day rally is held every year in the memory of 13 Youth Congress workers killed in police firing in Kolkata on July 21, 1993.

We saw circus today,95% of her (CM Mamata Banerjee's) speech was for BJP which shows she is afraid of BJP.She's urging people from different parties to come because none are joining her party.Take my words,she won't be able to take oath next yr: West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh pic.twitter.com/OFnWBuw2no — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP

Addressing the rally, Banerjee took a swipe at BJP alleging that the Centre had deprived the state of resources and maintained that the people would give a befitting reply in the Assembly election. She said that West Bengal would continue to be run by its own people and not “people from Gujarat”.

The West Bengal CM also accused the Union government of hatching a conspiracy to destabilise the elected government of the state by using central agencies and money power.

Claiming that BJP is the “most destructive” party India has ever seen, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre was busy in destabilising the elected governments in Rajasthan and West Bengal after Madhya Pradesh. She questioned the BJP’s purported intention of creating a ‘one nation-one party system’.

Without naming the BJP, the West Bengal CM alleged that one party was trying to incite riots between Hindus and Muslims. Highlighting that everyone from a refugee to a royal family member was equal for her, she elaborated that an attempt was being made to stir up communal disharmony.

CM refutes BJP's allegations

Amid BJP's sustained attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, a TMC delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien called on President Ram Nath Kovind on July 15. He handed over a letter from the West Bengal CM regarding the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy to the President. Expressing her sorrow on Roy's demise, Mamata Banerjee refuted BJP's contention that it was a political case.

She stressed that her government had taken all necessary action immediately for a comprehensive probe. She added that the case had been handed over to the CID for proper investigation. On Monday, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta HC rejected a plea filed by Chandima Roy seeking a CBI probe into the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy.

