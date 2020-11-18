BJP Has Put Congress On Defensive Over Gupkar; Forces It To Toe Line: Mehbooba's Big Claim

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's attack on the Congress over its stance on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and the latter's clarification on it, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday stated that the BJP has put the Congress "on the defensive" about its participation in the PAGD through "false propaganda." The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti, also said that the abrogation of Article 370 was illegal yet no national party including Congress will admit it publicly due to the lies spread by the BJP.

Her remarks came after the Congress on Tuesday said it is not a part of the PAGD, an alliance of several parties in Jammu and Kashmir that is seeking the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, which was revoked by the Centre in August last year. In a statement, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party is not a part of the PAGD and will contest the upcoming maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir to "expose" the BJP through democratic means.

"Today yet again through false propaganda, BJP has put Congress on defensive about its participation in PAGD. The pattern where BJP propagates falsehoods & sets the agenda thereby forcing Congress to toe the same line is why this country lacks a robust opposition," she wrote on Twitter. The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.

Today yet again through false propaganda, BJP has put Congress on defensive about its participation in PAGD. The pattern where BJP propagates falsehoods & sets the agenda thereby forcing Congress to toe the same line is why this country lacks a robust opposition — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 17, 2020

Its a fact that abrogation of Article 370 was illegal & was a constitutional guarantee given to J&K.Yet no national party inc Congress will admit it publicly due to the lies spread by BJP. We are living in times where demanding constitutional rights itself is deemed anti national — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 17, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah had on Tuesday asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi if they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration which, he said, insults India's tricolour. "The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," Shah tweeted.

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

