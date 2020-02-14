BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi's Pulwama Remarks, Warns, "Stop Defaming Our Country"

BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain slammed former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Pulwama martyrs on Friday and urged him to stop 'defaming' the country. Hitting out at Gandhi, Shahnawaz Hussain regretted that the Air Force went to Pakistan and avenged Pulwama Martyrs and Rahul Gandhi is using such kind of language! Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's on Friday tweeted asking who benefitted the most from the terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred; his statement was highly condemned by several leaders.

Speaking to a news agency, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "The CRPF jawans were martyred on this day last year for Mother India. The entire country was angry against Pakistan and Pakistan was also unmasked in front of the entire world. The Air Force then went to Pakistan and avenged the martyrs of Pulwama and this is the kind of language that Rahul Gandhi is using. What is he even saying? The Indian Army gave a befitting reply by doing the Balakot Air Strikes. We exposed Pakistan in front of the world and Rahul Gandhi is making such a statement. This will help Pakistan target India in an international community like it has before and will raise questions. I request Rahul Gandhi to stop defaming our country."

READ | BJP Slams 'corrupt Soul' Rahul Gandhi's 'dastardly' Line Of Questioning On Pulwama Attack

Rahul Gandhi sinks to new low

On the day India pays tribute its fallen Pulwama warriors, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, in a shameful effort to play politics over the matter, posed three questions targeting the Modi government. In spite of Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?'. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

READ | BSF States 'You Will Be Missed!' Paying Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs On 1-yr Anniversary

'Why draw politics into all this?'

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra speaking to Republic TV on Friday said, "It's very painful that on a day when the nation should be standing in solidarity with our martyrs, a day when the nation should be mourning, remembering the sacrifices of our veer Jawans, we have a Rahul Gandhi and an Opposition who come out with dastardly comments. What is this comment, 'Who benefitted the most?' Why draw politics into all this? Is this a day of politicisation?"

Patra added, "This is not for the first time. When India goes into airstrikes, surgical strikes, the same Mr. Rahul Gandhi asks for evidence and asks for 'saboot' and once again Mr. Rahul Gandhi has demeaned the martyrs of this country. People like him don't deserve to be in Indian politics."

READ | Congress Questions IAF's Balakot Strike, Stumped On Pak PM's Admission

Pulwama attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army since then.

READ | 'India Will Never Forget Their Martyrdom': PM Modi Mourns On Pulwama Attack Anniversary