BJP Slams 'corrupt Soul' Rahul Gandhi's 'dastardly' Line Of Questioning On Pulwama Attack

As India remembers Pulwama martyrs on the first anniversary of the dastardly terror attack on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's first move was to ask who benefitted the most from the terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred. The BJP has slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks and has called it a "dastardly comment."

'Why draw politics into all this?'

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra speaking to Republic TV on Friday said, "It's very painful that on a day when the nation should be standing in solidarity with our martyrs, a day when the nation should be mourning, remembering the sacrifices of our veer Jawans, we have a Rahul Gandhi and an Opposition who come out with dastardly comments. What is this comment, 'who benefitted the most?' Why draw politics into all this? Is this a day of politicization?"

Patra added, "This is not for the first time. When India goes into airstrikes, surgical strikes, the same Mr Rahul Gandhi asks for evidence and asks for 'saboot' and once again Mr Rahul Gandhi has demeaned the martyrs of this country. People like him don't deserve to be in Indian politics."

Taking to Twitter, Sambit Patra also said that this "so called 'Gandhi' family can never think beyond benefits. "Not just materialistically corrupt..their souls are also corrupt," he added.

'Rahul will never question real culprit Pakistan.'

BJP MP Narasimha Rao criticized Rahul Gandhi for "targeting" the government and security forces. He said, "When the nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly Pulwama attack, Rahul Gandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad, chooses to target not just the government but security forces as well. Rahul will never question real culprit Pakistan. Shame on you Rahul!"

When nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly Pulwama attack, @RahulGandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad, chooses to target not just the government but security forces as well. Rahul will never question real culprit Pakistan.

Shame on you Rahul! @INCIndia https://t.co/5M7dcWcxXU — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) February 14, 2020

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi posed three questions - targeting the Modi government. In spite of Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?'. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

India is marking the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the deadliest in decades on security forces in the region, by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14, 2019. Around 12 days after the terror attack, in the wee hours of February 26, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets bombed the JeM camp in Balakot, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

