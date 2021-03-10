BJP Holds Mamata Govt Accountable As R. Bangla Exposes JMB's Terror Plot In Bengal

Reacting to the exclusive 'Bengal Terror Tapes' newsbreak by Republic Bangla, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday remarked that 'radicalisation' in the state is a 'reality'. Accusing CM Mamata Banerjee of turning a blind eye to the law & order situation, Malviya claimed that Bangladesh-based Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen's (JMB) and other terror organisations are 'freely operating' in Bengal. On Tuesday, Republic Bangla had uncovered JMB's sinister plot to carry out terror strikes across West Bengal and Assam.

Senior BJP leader RP Singh also held the ruling TMC administration in West Bengal accountable for the rise in terror activities. Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led government 'protects' terror groups, Singh said that the TMC chief has been putting their operations out of sight to 'appease a certain section.'

Launching a scathing attack on the West Bengal government, Madhya Pradesh protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said, "First communists gave shelter to Bangladeshis and now Mamata Banerjee is giving shelter to terrorism."

Calling out the parties in West Bengal, RSS' Indresh Kumar stated that political factions should refrain from 'vote bank politics' as it paves way for radical elements to operate in the country. Pointing out at the upcoming assembly elections, Kumar stated that Mamata Banerjee had sheltered terror groups to win the polls through 'appeasement'.

"No doubt without the knowledge of state authorities this group can not operate. They start operating In a smaller place and tend to spread. Strict action needs to be taken by the state authorities the tapes are worrisome," said BJP's Nalin Kohli while reacting to Republic Bangla's exclusive newsbreak on the 'Bengal Terror Tapes.'

Nearly 7 years after the explosion in West Bengal's Burdwan, as per an exclusive newsbreak by Republic Bangla, a sinister plot to unleash terrorism in Bengal was exposed. Rolling back in time, in August 2019, Bangladesh-based Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen's (JMB) India head and other members were arrested in Bengaluru by the NIA. Republic Bangla has accessed five exclusive tapes on the operations of the JMB and its aim to carry out rampant terror strikes across West Bengal.

In the training videos accessed by Republic Bangla, JMB India chief Jahidul Islam alias Kausar can be seen training his recruits on how to carry out grenade attacks. In the tapes, the JMB mastermind is shown giving demonstrations on how to assemble a grenade and how to detonate it. Through the visuals, Kausar can be seen training recruits on how to throw/dislodge grenades at innocent individuals in Bengal to cause maximum damage.

