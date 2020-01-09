The Debate
JNU Violence: BJP's Uma Bharti Says Certain 'thinkers' Poisoning Environment

Law & Order

BJP leader Uma Bharti slammed the opposition over the violence in JNU and alleged that some "thinkers in the country" are attempting to poison the environment

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
JNU

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday, January 8, slammed the opposition over the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and alleged that some "thinkers in the country" have attempted to poison the environment. While addressing a gathering, Bharti said, "There are some thinkers in the country who are like a particular snake which is less in number but is highly venomous."

She further added that, "Efforts are being made to poison the environment. We have to fix some things, and we will fix them." 

Attack on JNU

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday night. Reportedly, a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus and started beating the students. As per reports, JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally attacked.

Read: WB BJP's Dilip Ghosh denies passage to ambulance, justifies saying he didn't see a patient

Read: AAP's Manish Sisodia challenges BJP to present its education model, ahead of Delhi polls

JNUSU and ABVP blame each other

The JNU students union has alleged that the masked goons were from rival ABVP faction. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said, "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

On the other hand, ABVP released a statement alleging the left parties for the violence. They said, "The way the left has unleashed violence in the campus today by beating up thousands of ABVP students and workers is highly condemnable."

Read: Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Maha Vikas Aghadi wins in 4 districts, BJP loses Nagpur

Read: Kartik Aaryan asserts 'Strict actions are needed'; lauds Deepika Padukone over JNU visit

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

Published:
COMMENT
