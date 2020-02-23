BJP K'taka Questions Anti-CAA Protesters For Not Rising Up Against Congress' Shortcomings

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka on Sunday took a dig at the people protesting against the amended citizenship laws and linked it to the Congress regime. The official Twitter handle of BJP Karnataka questioned the protesters as to why did they not protest when "Congress had kept them under poverty."

The BJP Karnataka further alleged that the Congress had deprived people of education, denied employment and snatched away people's dignity.

√ They didn't protest when CONgress kept them under POVERTY.



√ They didn't pelt stones when CONgress deprived them of EDUCATION.



√ They didn't block roads when CONgress denied them EMPLOYMENT.



√ They didn't seek Azadi when CONgress snatched away their DIGNITY.



WHY NOW ? ? — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 23, 2020

Nationwide protests against citizenship laws

Protests against the newly amended Citizenship law, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since December last year. The mood in the national capital has been tense ever since violence erupted in the Jamia Millia Islamia University on an earlier occasion. The protests spread nationwide following that incident. Delhi is witnessing a similar type of protests at Shaheen Bagh where women protestors have been blocking the road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida for over two months now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had stated that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, protestors insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

States pass resolution against CAA

Ever since the passing of the CAA, a few across the country have shown strong resistance towards implementing it. Recently, Rajasthan has become the fifth state to pass a resolution against it. Along with it, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Puducherry, have also passed a resolution demanding scrapping the contentious law.

