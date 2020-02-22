Congress Leader Pens Letter To Delhi CM Kejriwal, Urges Him To Pass Anti-CAA Resolution

In a new development, Congress' municipal councilor from Delhi has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to table a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the upcoming assembly session. Penning a letter to Kejriwal, Yasmin Kidwai has said that she has asked Kejriwal to follow the six other states to pass an anti CAA resolution and honour the trust imposed by Delhi citizens on him.

Have written to @ArvindKejriwal ji Requesting him as Chief Minister to table & pass a resolution against implementing #CAA_NRC_NPR in the upcoming session of #DelhiAssembly honouring the trust imposed in him by citizens of #Delhi#CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/mMoCPt0yUB — Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) February 22, 2020

Puducherry assembly passes resolution against CAA, despite obligation from LG Kiran Bedi

Kejriwal met Home Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 19 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah but said there was no discussion on Shaheen Bagh or CAA. He said, "It was a good meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere. We held discussions on various issues. We agreed that the Central govt and Delhi govt need to work together for the development of Delhi. We will work together." When asked if Home Minister Amit Shah and he discussed the matter of Shaheen Bagh during their meeting he said, "There was no discussion on that."

'CAA cannot be questioned or deliberated in any manner', Kiran Bedi tells Puducherry CM

Six states passed anti-CAA resolutions

On February 12, Puducherry became the sixth assembly to adopt anti-CAA resolution after Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. The Kerala government was the first to move to the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution” and thereafter passed an anti CAA resolution. On its heels, the Punjab government too passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law. Next, Rajasthan adopted the resolution against the law on January 25. Later, Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, and Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, too adopted and passed the resolution from their assembly.

Owaisi says Hyderabad has passed resolution against NPR