BJP Leader Requests Telangana CM KCR To Conduct Coronavirus Tests On Mediapersons

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday requested the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to test all media persons, working on the frontline.

"We are fighting and spreading awareness to save our citizens from coronavirus. In this fight, doctors, police, municipal workers and media persons are fighting on the frontlines," read the letter written by MLA to CM.

Emphasising on the need to test the media persons for COVID-19 in Telangana, Singh said many states are testing their media persons as they constantly move in their respective locations to cover news-reports on COVID.

"We all know that many of the media persons have been affected by coronavirus while performing their duties in many states of the country. Many states are testing the media persons as they are roaming in their respective locations to report news-reports to the people of the country. Hence, to protect media persons in Telangana state, I request you to test our frontline warriors," it read.

COVID situation in India

Telangana on Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 positive cases. The positive cases included 12 migrants, taking the total such cases reported in the state to 1,661 here.

With 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus infections Wednesday rose to 1,06,750. At least 3,303 people have died due to the disease. Mumbai’s Dharavi area recorded 25 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,378, BMC said.

The Health Ministry Wednesday said the Covid-19 recovery rate in India has improved to 39.62 per cent, adding that at least 42,298 people have recovered from the virus. “Globally, 62 people per lakh have been affected with Covid-19. Whereas in India, only 7.9 people per lakh population have been affected by the coronavirus,” Health Secretary Luv Agarwal said.

While Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 37,136 cases and 1,325 deaths, Odisha is emerging as a point of concern with 978 cases and five deaths.

The country has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 with a new set of guidelines issued by the MHA.

