Mumbai Sees 1372 New COVID-19 Cases; City Tally At 23935 As Containment Zones Drop To 692

After the revised containment plan of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai, on Wednesday, reported 1372 cases and 41 deaths. Of these - 150 cases had tested positive between 17 and 18 May, while 15 had died between 13 and 15 May. The city's current tally stands at 23935 cases with 841 deaths.

BMC's revised Mumbai protocol: 'Seal floor if there's a Covid case; needn't seal building'

Mumbai: 1372 new cases

As of date, BMC has undertaken a survey of 58,14,340 houses with its 1000 teams, covering 6 to 7 lakh people daily. 52,798 high-risk contacts from slums have been identified, of which 36,167 contacts have been quarantined in institutions. BMC has also undertaken a survey of senior citizens - screening 1,68,678 senior citizens - of which 1279 seniors were found with low SPO2 levels.

BMC revises containment plan

In a bid to tighten its containment plan, BMC issued revised protocols for the sealing of buildings. According to the protocol, if a COVID positive case has been found in a society or a building, the entire building need not be sealed, instead only the particular floor can be sealed. While the patient will be shifted to the hospital, asymptomatic and high-risk contacts will be quarantined at home, if they have a separate toilet. The BMC will disinfect the wing or the floors concerned, but the concerned society will ensure containment zone rules are followed on the floor/wing.

As per BMC's new containment plan, the number of containment zones in the city has reduced from 2,800 to 692. BMC has redefined containment zones as larger areas that will be managed by BMC and MLAs while sealed buildings and chawls will be managed by the society itself. The total count of the number of sealed buildings stands at 1,271.

Maharashtra redefines COVID-19 zones

After extending lockdown till May 30, the state has divided its COVID-19 zones as “red zones” and “non-red zones", instead of red, orange, and green zones - based on death count and doubling rate. As per the new definition, Maharashtra's red zones are Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati, while the rest of the state are non-red zones. While stringent restrictions prevalent in the previous red zones, the rest of the state has been allowed to open up as per MHA's Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

