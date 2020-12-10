BJP Leaders Slam TMC Govt Over Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Allege It Was 'pre-planned'

Reacting to the security lapse during BJP chief JP Nadda's visit to West Bengal, the party's national secretary, Anupam Hazra has claimed that it was a 'pre-planned attack' on Thursday noon. Asserting that there is 'no democracy' in the state, Hazra, the former MP alleged that many BJP workers have been injured in the attack. Reportedly, senior leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya also sustained injuries on Thursday as they were on their way to South 24 Parganas - which is TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's constituency.

BJP's national vice-president Mukul Roy also criticized the law and order situation in the state and demanded President's Rule in West Bengal. The party leader also tweeted images of the attack on his convoy and attacked the TMC's 'Jungle Raaj'.

"If blood is what I need to give for restoring democracy in WB, I would do it. Throw blood-thirsty TMC out of Nabanna," the former Union Minister said.

We are living in a Jungle Raaj run by the anarchic TMC. We were attacked en route the organizational event in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal.



If blood is what I need to give for restoring democracy in WB, I would do it.

Throw blood-thirsty TMC out of Nabanna. #AarNoiAnnay pic.twitter.com/Li1QKOos8P — Mukul Roy (@MukulR_Official) December 10, 2020

This was a pre-planned attack, the police were helping the protestors. Many BJP workers have been injured. There is no democracy in West Bengal: BJP leader Anupam Hazra at South 24 Paraganas#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/p2WucdQXoD — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mamata Banerjee's administration and informed about the same. Ghosh also said that it is condemnable that a ruling party is behaving in such a manner with another ruling party.

READ | Agriculture Minister May Appeal To Farmers To End Stir & Work With Centre In 4 Pm Briefing

West Bengal police issues statement

Issuing a statement on the security lapse during JP Nadda's visit to the South 24 Parganas district, the West Bengal police has affirmed that the BJP chief has reached the venue safely. Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police has stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. An investigation has also been ordered to find out the 'actual happenings,' the statement added.

READ | By God's Grace I Reached Here: BJP's Nadda Slams Mamata & Trinamool After Convoy Attacked

The BJP chief, who has been campaigning intensively in Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls, inaugurated 9 BJP offices and has confidently asserted that the saffron party will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government. The incident on Thursday noon took place when Nadda was on his way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting with party workers. Diamond Harbour is the parliamentary constituency of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Reportedly, Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya also sustained injuries in the attack. Soon after the incident, the Union Home Ministry ordered an inquiry into the security breach of JP Nadda.

READ | Home Ministry Orders Probe On Alleged Lapse In JP Nadda's Security Amid West Bengal Visit

Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats' on Thursday, Nadda said that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal. He also proclaimed that the BJP will set up a party office in every district of India. Lauding the BJP's recent victory in Rajasthan's Zilla Parishad elections, Nadda proclaimed that 'Rajasthan farmers have fully supported BJP. Rs 1 lakh crore have been released by the Modi government for farmers.' He added, "Mamata Banerjee house arrested BJP leaders during the lockdown. Mamata govt has stopped people to join the mainstream because of political reasons. We have to take one last leap in West Bengal, will do it in 2021 and overthrow Mamta govt".