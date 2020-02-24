BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Appointed As Leader Of Opposition In Delhi Assembly

On Monday, BJP’s Delhi unit announced the appointment of Badarpur MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. He was congratulated by BJP National General Secretary Saroj Pandey and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari. Earlier, Pandey had been authorised to choose the Leader of Opposition after talking to various stakeholders.

The 8 MLAs from BJP are Mohan Singh Bisht, Omprakash Sharma, Abhay Verma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Vajpayee, Ajay Mahawar, Vijender Gupta and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MLA from Badarpur, has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly. pic.twitter.com/ZTteNHYbyC — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Bidhuri's career

An experienced politician, Bidhuri was elected to the Delhi Assembly for the fourth time. He started his political journey with the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He has been a part of different political parties. In 1993, he won the Assembly election on a Janata Dal ticket. He then joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2003. He also received the award for Best Legislator.

After joining BJP in 2012, he won the Assembly election in 2013 but lost subsequently in 2015. He was touted as the frontrunner for the post of Leader of Opposition.

The Delhi Assembly election

The electorate of Delhi registered their vote on February 8. As per the Election Commission of India, the total voter turnout was 62.59%- nearly 5% lower than the corresponding figures in the 2015 election.

Despite this, AAP managed to win 62 out of the total 70 seats with a vote share of 53.57%. On the other hand, BJP's vote share increased to 38.51%, but it bagged only 8 seats.

