Yechury Slams Centre For Dropping Kejriwal's Name From Melania Trump's School Visit Event

Ahead of US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday hit out at the centre for dropping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's name from the dignitaries list. Kejriwal was scheduled to attend a school event with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Yechury slams centre

Talking to reporters, Yechury said:

"Melania Trump is visiting the school to see the 'happiness curriculum', which was started and implemented by the Kejriwal government in the schools. But the Delhi government has been kept out of the picture by the Modi government. This is something completely unacceptable," said Yechury.

Kejriwal and Sisodia were supposed to attend the school event on February 25. Even so, their names have been dropped by the central government. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25. Following her arrival at the Hyderabad House on February 25, Melania will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to interact with school children.

The school that is preparing to welcome the US First Lady is in the residential area of Moti Bagh. It has a massive multi-layered security detail. The security will be provided to her apart from the cover of the US agencies. After meeting kids, the first lady is expected to attend famous Happiness Classes initiated by the Delhi government. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children.

Trump's India visit

Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Agra on Monday evening after attending a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the mega 'Namaste Trump' event. The mega event will be held at the newly built Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. The city administration is all geared up for the big day and preparations are in full swing to present the "best face of Agra". During the course of his visit, more than 10,000 police personnel, including 65 assistant commissioners, 200 inspectors, and 800 sub-inspectors, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city, deputy commissioner of police (control room) Vijay Patel said.

