BJP MLA Terms Kejriwal As 'terrorist' After Poll Drubbing, Calls Him 'corrupt'

After BJP's poor poll performance in the national capital, the party's newly-elected MLA Om Prakash Sharma stated that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal sympathises with terrorists. This statement of Sharma was followed by a meeting with his party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari in Delhi on Wednesday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night, while BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma termed Kejriwal as a 'corrupt' man, stating that the AAP chief plays the role of the Pakistan Army's spokesman. Furthermore, making a big allegation, he called Kejriwal as a 'terrorist'.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man. He sympathises with terrorists, plays the role of the Pakistan Army's spokesman, raises questions on the Indian Army and supports the "Tukde-Tukde" gang. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him," Mr Sharma said.

Earlier, BJP MP Parvesh Verma had also called Kejriwal a "terrorist" over his alleged support to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. On February 3, even Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that there is enough evidence to prove Arvind Kejriwal is a 'terrorist'.

He had said, "Today, Arvind Kejriwal's party supports Shaheen Bagh. What is it that you support? Breaking Assam away from India, Jinnah's idea of independence? Standing at a place where slogans of breaking India are being raised is also terrorism."

"Mr Kejriwal is making an innocent face today and asking if he is a terrorist. You are a terrorist. There is plenty of proof. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," Javadekar had said at a press conference.

The BJP however improved its tally, managing to win five more seats than it did in 2015. The Congress, which drew a blank in the previous elections, failed to open its account yet again.

READ: Delhi polls: EC declares results for all 70 seats; AAP bags 62 seats, BJP wins 8

READ: 'Never expected Congress to lose so badly': says Digvijaya Singh after Patry's Delhi rout

Delhi elections result

Soon after the counting of votes for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am, AAP managed to take an early lead leaving Congress and BJP behind. Celebrations broke out at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the party. With time, the margins between AAP and BJP, Congress increased following which the Arvind Kejriwal-led registered a thumping victory.

While AAP's Sanjeev Jha recorded the biggest victory margin of over 88,000 votes from Burari, AAP's Amanatullah won Okhla with a margin of 71,000 votes. Patparganj constituency witnessed a neck to neck contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi with the latter leading all throughout the counting only to trail behind Sisodia in the end. Sisodia, however, won with only a thin margin.

READ: BJP's Vijayvargiya lashes out, tells CM Kejriwal 'make Hanuman Chalisa recital compulsory'

READ: SCOOP: Debutant AAP MLAs may get ministerial berths, Sisodia to remain Kejriwal's deputy