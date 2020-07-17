Maharashtra Congress Sends BJP Alarm Bells Ringing; Says 'your MLAs Are In Touch With Us'

Amid rumours of a growing rift within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, State Women and Child Welfare Minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Thursday said that Maharashtra has given "new formula" to the country and the coalition government will complete its full term.

'Keep an eye on your MLAs'

The minister warned the BJP by saying that it should keep an eye on its 105 MLAs because it includes the ones who changed sides. She also claimed that they are in contact with the MVA and can join them anytime.

"Maharashtra has given new formula to the country and our government will complete its full term...BJP should keep an eye on its 105 MLAs because it includes MLAs who changed sides. They're in contact with us and can come with us any time," ANI quoted Yashomati Thakur as saying.

'Is this an ad of Maha govt or Sena-NCP?'

Meanwhile, on Thursday, several Congress leaders in Maharashtra expressed displeasure over an MVA government's advertisement about its employment programme, as it featured only Shiv Sena and NCP ministers and excluded those from the grand old party.

While one Congress leader asked why the protocol formalised during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was not being followed, another said that it should be remembered that it is an alliance government of three parties.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, however, said that Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai later called him up and admitted the mistake.

The newspaper advertisement about the Mahajobs portal launched on July 6 carries pictures of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and other NCP ministers- Dilip Walse Patil, Nawab Malik and Aditi Tatkare. However, it does not carry the photograph of any Congress leader.

Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe asked, "Is this an advertisement of Maharashtra government or Shiv Sena-NCP? Why is the protocol formalized during the formation of the MVA not being followed? This is a question that an ordinary Congress worker like me is facing."

'Co-ordinations should be visible'

Talking to reporters, Congress's Balasaheb Thorat, who is the state revenue minister, said that Desai called him up and admitted the mistake. "Care needs to be taken to show that this is a three-party government. Co-ordination among all three parties should be visible," Thorat said.

"Even NCP president Sharad Pawar has stressed the need for a dialogue among the three ruling parties. There is coordination among us. We had held meetings with CM Uddhav Thackeray twice last week," he said. "This advertisement is about a policy decision of the alliance government and all the alliance partners should be seen in it. The Industries Minister realised this and called me up. He said care would be taken," Thorat added.

