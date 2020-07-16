Is Speaking Against Shiv Sena Anti-party Activity?: Nirupam Claims Cong-Sena Mumbai Merger

Even as the Rajasthan crisis deepens, with Sachin Pilot moving High Court against disqualification notices issued to him, it seems that anger is brewing within the party in the other states as well. Former Congress Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam has lashed out on his own party over reports saying that he may be expelled. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he asked if speaking against Shiv Sena is an 'anti-party activity.' His tweet not only highlights the internal chaos in Congress but also the fissures in Uddhav Thackeray -led Maha Vikas Aghadi. Nirupam claims that action has been demanded against him as he wanted a probe into land scam allegedly by Sena leaders.

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Pilot moves HC to challenge disqualification

READ | Sachin Pilot: From Companies Act to joining Territorial Army, did you know these 6 facts?

Sanjay Jha questions Thorat

It comes after former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha was suspended from his party. Jha on Thursday, questioned Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on 'internal democracy.' Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he asked why was he (Jha) not served any show-cause notice or asked to explain his alleged 'anti-party remarks.' Addressing the Maharashtra Congress chief as 'Dear Mr Balasaheb Thorat', he said that specific instances must be mentioned wherein he sabotaged the party-line.

Dear Mr Balasaheb Thorat @INCIndia



I saw your notice suspending my Congress membership on a TV channel for ' anti-party activities'. No show-cause notice and opportunity to reply was given. Internal democracy?



Kindly list specific instances where I have indulged in sabotage. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 16, 2020

READ | 'If at all Sachin Pilot has a political future then it's in Congress': Veerappa Moily

READ | Sanjay Jha questions unceremonious Congress suspension; asks 'why no show-cause notice?'