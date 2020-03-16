'Jugaad Now Stopped, Choomantar Has Started': Naqvi Blames Cong Leadership For MP Crisis

While speaking about the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi raised questions on the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state attributing the crisis to a 'confusion in the leadership.' The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

Read: Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates: Kamal Nath Writes To Governor; Says Floor-test 'undemocratic'

"This kind of division shows in a party when there is confusion in the leadership. There is no direction or policies, or leadership in the Congress party. It should try to understand its situation. Jugad has now stopped and Choomantar has started in the party," said the BJP Minister.

Read: 'BJP Wants To Come To Power Through The Back Door': NCP's Nawab Malik On MP Politics

Madhya Pradesh Floor test

After meeting Governor Lalji Tandon in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said he is ready for a floor test in the State Assembly and will talk to the Speaker about it. Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati is all set to conduct the floor test on Monday, March 16, the day on which the assembly session begins.

Read: MP Guv Changes Tact; Seeks Floor-test By Raising Of Hands In U-turn From Electronic Vote

However, as the Congress and the BJP MLAs reached the assembly on Monday morning, sources reported that Kamal Nath has allegedly written to the Governor saying that Floor test at this time is 'undemocratic.' Soon after, the Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned till March 25 citing the coronavirus scare. BJP's Narottam Mishra has said that if Kamal Nath's government does not conduct a floor test, they will move Court.

Read: MP Assembly Speaker Says He Will Reveal Decision On Floor Test On Monday