BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Make Amendments In Liquor Ban Laws

While the alcohol ban in Bihar is the flagship policy of Nitish Kumar, opposition leaders in the state have targeted him because of the same. Now, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday has said that Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar must make some amendments in the liquor ban. He has said that people take the path of Nepal, Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, in order to drink and this causes loss of revenue in the hotel industry and increases corruption in Police.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

